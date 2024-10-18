Marvelous weekend forecast with warming temperatures

Acadiana, the weekend is shaping up to be fantastic! We can expect clear skies and temperatures rising into the upper 70s this afternoon, reaching the low 80s by tomorrow.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Latest drought monitor for Louisiana.

In the tropics, there are two systems, Invest 94L and 95L. Invest 94L is moving westward but is likely to face strong upper-level winds in the coming days, which will likely prevent further development. On the other hand, Invest 95L is gaining strength and has the potential to become a short-lived tropical depression or storm. Here in Louisiana no tropical activity is expected.