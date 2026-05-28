Major improvements on this week's drought monitor as more rain is expected

Exciting news from this week's drought monitor! Major improvements are visible across our area compared to last week and the weeks prior.

Great news for Acadiana! Vermilion, Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin, Southern St. Landry, and Northern Iberia Parishes are officially drought-free! The rest of Acadiana is under abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

As for the rest of Louisiana, only 16% is covered under an extreme drought. The recent rainfall has truly made a difference. Not too long ago, most areas were under burn bans. We have more rain to go, but it'll be served summer style with isolated to scattered showers and storms.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

I know y'all feel that humidity outside! It’s definitely here to stay, with dew points lingering in the 70s for at least the next five days! This weekend is giving us all the summer vibes!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Feels-like temperatures climb into the 90s tomorrow afternoon and by Saturday afternoon, possibly near 100! Can you believe summer officially starts in just 25 days?

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

While the rain chances are pretty slim, they’re not completely out of the question—so showers and storms may pop up at any time.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tonight is shaping up to be warm as well, with lows staying in the 70s and some patchy fog in spots.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow, expect highs in the upper 80s. Stay cool and hydrated!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.