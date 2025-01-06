Main weather event soon to arrive in Acadiana... temperatures tomorrow fall below freezing

The squall line that has prompted weather watches and advisories is soon to cross through Acadiana. Timing looks to be around 7pm, and will likely clear out near 9 to 10 pm tonight. The concerning storm threat at this time is the potential for damaging winds, with wind gusts 35 to 45 mph possible as the main line passes.

The threat of severe weather ends after that, but temperatures will quickly fall below freezing. This has prompted freeze warnings and cold weather advisories for Monday from 3 am until 10 am, for both, prospectively.

Temperatures Monday morning will drop from today's record high of 79° to 30°. It will feel MUCH colder than that however. Strong northerly winds will cause wind chill temperatures to fall into the upper teens.

It will be a very frigid and windy morning, with highs getting only into the 40s tomorrow even with a sunny day as the cold air is ushered in from the north.

Make sure to dress in layers and limit prolonged exposure to the cold. You can find more weather advice herein regards to protecting plants, pipes, and pets.

The weather will remain below freezing overnight in this repeatable pattern for the next 3 days with clearing skies and much more sun. Our next weather maker appears to be coming in on Thursday of next week, where we are keeping a close eye on the possibility for any winter precip chances.

