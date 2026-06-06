Lower rain chances and higher temperatures heading into next week

The rain has been making its rounds across Acadiana, with some areas experiencing heavy downpours. It looks like we'll carry this pattern into tomorrow, but rain chances will drop to about 20%.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As we head into the week, an upper-level ridge is settling in, which means we're looking at a shift towards more typical summer weather—think isolated to scattered showers and storms. Expected rainfall amounts will only reach about a quarter of an inch before Tuesday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

With this change, prepare for rising temperatures, creeping closer to the low 90s (again), and feels-like temps hitting the mid to upper 90s. I'm definitely not mentally prepared for the summer heat! Bring back the mid-70s!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.