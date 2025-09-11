Little to no change with the forecast still hot and dry through the weekend

The drought monitor is back in focus after months of being sidelined. It’s been mostly dry in Acadiana lately, and the forecast doesn’t show any measurable rainfall in the next 7-10 days. Unfortunately, the drought is continuing to spread! Currently, around 30% of the state is under abnormally dry conditions, with a small portion (about 0.1%) facing moderate drought.

As for the temperatures, they remain consistent with warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, and daytime highs soaring into the low to mid-90s. It’s starting to feel a bit repetitive, but stay cool and hydrated, everyone!

The tropics are still fairly quiet. The NHC has highlighted an area where a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of West Africa. However, development of this system remains slow over the next several days.

