Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Little to no change with the forecast still hot and dry through the weekend

KATC Weather Forecast 6pm 09-11-25
KATC Weather Forecast 6pm 09-11-25
Posted
and last updated

The drought monitor is back in focus after months of being sidelined. It’s been mostly dry in Acadiana lately, and the forecast doesn’t show any measurable rainfall in the next 7-10 days. Unfortunately, the drought is continuing to spread! Currently, around 30% of the state is under abnormally dry conditions, with a small portion (about 0.1%) facing moderate drought.

Production Earth Design.png

As for the temperatures, they remain consistent with warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, and daytime highs soaring into the low to mid-90s. It’s starting to feel a bit repetitive, but stay cool and hydrated, everyone!

ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png

The tropics are still fairly quiet. The NHC has highlighted an area where a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of West Africa. However, development of this system remains slow over the next several days.

NHC Tropical Weather Outlook.png

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.