Last weekend of the month remains hot, dry, and hazy

This will be the last weekend of the month! We're looking at highs in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies, so let's stay cool—dive into the pool or treat yourself to some ice cream, a snow cone, or a milkshake! Any frozen dessert!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A high-pressure system is holding strong, which means we can expect hot and dry conditions with heat indices soaring near 105°. Remember to practice heat safety!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

However, come Monday, we’ll start to see a shift as Gulf moisture moves in, bringing back scattered showers and storms by mid-week.

Lastly, the Saharan dust is expected to drift in late this weekend, leading to some hazy skies and poor air quality, but at least our sunsets will be stunning!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.