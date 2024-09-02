Labor Day forecast along with cooler temperatures for September

Get ready for a warm Labor Day tomorrow, with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s and heat index values potentially reaching up to 104°F. There's a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms expected.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As we head into Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances will rise to 70% due to another disturbance moving in. The good news is, the rain doesn't last for long, with drier and sunnier conditions forecasted for Friday and the weekend, perfect for those looking forward to high school and college football games.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

September has kicked off with temperatures staying a few degrees below normal. As we move into the second week of the month, cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue east of the Great Plains.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

In the tropics, there are currently three disturbances. While tropical development in the Gulf appears unlikely, the disturbance highlighted in orange shows a 40% of formation over the next few days potentially becoming a tropical depression next week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.