Kicking off the first day of summer with triple-digit heat indices

Can you believe summer kicks off tomorrow? It’s the LONGEST DAY OF THE YEAR! Since the year started we dealt with a foot of snow and blizzard warnings in January and a soggy May...and now we’re diving straight into the heat!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking at the temperatures, we’re in for a muggy night with lows back in the 70s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow, we can expect highs soaring into the 90s, plus a few isolated afternoon showers and storms (20-30%).

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The main concern is the triple-digit heat indices! Although we don’t have a heat advisory in place right here, surrounding areas will be under one tomorrow, with feels-like temperatures ranging from 105° to 112°.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.