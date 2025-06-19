Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Kicking off the first day of summer with triple-digit heat indices

KATC Weather Forecast 6pm 06-19-25
KATC Weather Forecast 6pm 06-19-25
Summer Solstice-1717598810322.png
ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png
ICAST Heat Index Daniel.png
Production Earth Design.png
Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
1Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
Posted
and last updated

Can you believe summer kicks off tomorrow? It’s the LONGEST DAY OF THE YEAR! Since the year started we dealt with a foot of snow and blizzard warnings in January and a soggy May...and now we’re diving straight into the heat!

Summer Solstice-1717598810322.png

Looking at the temperatures, we’re in for a muggy night with lows back in the 70s.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

Tomorrow, we can expect highs soaring into the 90s, plus a few isolated afternoon showers and storms (20-30%).

ICAST High Tomorrow.png
Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
1Extended HRRR FutureCast.png

The main concern is the triple-digit heat indices! Although we don’t have a heat advisory in place right here, surrounding areas will be under one tomorrow, with feels-like temperatures ranging from 105° to 112°.

ICAST Heat Index Daniel.png
Production Earth Design.png

Make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.