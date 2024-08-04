Just In: Tropical Storm Debby, and heat advisories for Sunday!

The heat advisories seem to be never-ending! Tomorrow, the heat advisory is set to start at 11 AM and last into the evening. Expect heat indices as high as 112°. Keep a water bottle close by to stay hydrated!

Tropical Depression Four has strengthened into Tropical Storm Debby, with sustained winds reaching 40 mph. The storm is currently moving northwest at 15 mph and is situated over Cuba. It is expected to enter the eastern Gulf soon. Conditions are favorable for Debby to continue strengthening through the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Debby is projected to reach hurricane status, becoming a category one hurricane before making landfall on Monday afternoon near Florida's Big Bend. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings are currently in place for Florida's west coast, with hurricane conditions expected to persist through Monday.

In the Carolinas and Georgia, Debby is expected to move northward and slow down, potentially causing heavy rainfall and flooding. The southeast can reach up to 20 inches of rainfall over several days as Debby lingers near the coast. The question remains whether Debby will stay over land or move into the Atlantic. Stay tuned for further updates!

