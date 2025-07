Expect hazy skies over the next few days as a plume of Saharan dust moves in.

Later this week, a frontal boundary will stall over the Southeast but will not push down the coast. A low-pressure area may develop in the eastern Gulf or near Florida. Regardless, heavy rain is expected in that region.

No tropical development is expected for Acadiana.

Summer heat and afternoon storms continue into July.

