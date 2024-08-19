It's a brand new week, but it's the same old heat

Daniel Phillips

Blazing heat continues across Acadiana as we start a new work week, although it may start to moderate a little over the next few days.

A Heat Advisory will continue for another day with the heat index pushing to around 112 in the afternoon for yet another day.

There's a front that will try and drag some drier air into the area, but it doesn't look like it will have a major impact on our forecast.

Highs by the middle of the week may sit in the low to mid 90s, as opposed to upper 90s, and the overnight temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s.

The heat index won't be as intense by the end of the week, so we should be able to drop the heat advisory by the end of the week.

A few showers will pop up on Monday, but mostly it's set to be a quiet stretch of weather through the next several days.

Ernesto remains the only tropical system currently active, and models keep the Atlantic fairly quiet through the end of the month.