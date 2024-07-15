It remains summer... which sums up the forecast nicely

Daniel Phillips

The week may be different but the forecast is the same.

A possible Heat Advisory will be the only real thing to watch out for Monday with heat index values pushing to around 107 by the afternoon.

The rest of it you can probably guess: hot, humid, scattered showers.

Most of the week will play out this way, but there is a chance for a little more moisture towards the end of the week.

The added moisture, which seems to push in on Wednesday, will open the door for a few more showers towards the back end of the week.

It still doesn't look like there's any washout days but Thursday and Friday afternoon may see a few more showers moving through the area.

As monotonous as it feels to the humble forecasters it's much preferred this time of year to the alternative.

And I'm happy to say the tropics are staying quiet for another week.