It remains July... and that just about sums up the weather forecast

Little to add to a very stagnant weather pattern as Acadiana finds itself in summer's never ending loop.

Every morning we wake up and walk into a wall of humidity before melting under the early afternoon sun, finding a little relief in a quick afternoon thunderstorm, finally being carried off by mosquitoes as the sun returns in the evening.

Then we do it again.

If you hadn't guessed sufficient moisture lingers around to allow for the development of some showers every afternoon through the weekend.

Rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out, and while storms can flare up, most of them will be benign summer showers.

The biggest question is if we'll reach Heat Advisory criteria over the weekend, but regardless it will be sweltering with a heat index consistently in the triple digits.

Then... we do it all again next week.