Isolated showers possible tonight; Low end rain chances continue this week

As we wrap up the weekend, it’s pretty quiet here in the state, but some storms are brewing in eastern Texas that may drift into our western parishes.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

While we’re mostly looking at shower activity in CENLA, Acadiana could see a few light showers during the night.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Expect a mild and muggy night in the 60s, with patchy fog rolling in but clearing up by daybreak.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow, we’ll warm up into the 80s with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds. A strong ridge is building throughout the week, which means low rain chances and rising temperatures—some areas might even flirt with the low 90s! Later in the week, a cold front makes an appearance, increasing rain chances.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

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See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.