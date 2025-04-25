Watch Now
Isolated showers possible this evening, but drier days ahead

Breyanna Lewis/KATC
ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png
The weather appears to be pleasant for the festivities this afternoon, with temperatures in the 80s and mostly cloudy skies. However, there is a slight chance of a passing shower or two. For the festival this weekend, an upper-level ridge will build, reducing the chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain warm throughout tonight and will be a bit warmer tomorrow afternoon, reaching the upper 80s.

This weekend will see partly cloudy skies, with little to no rain expected.

