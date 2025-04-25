Isolated showers possible this evening, but drier days ahead

The weather appears to be pleasant for the festivities this afternoon, with temperatures in the 80s and mostly cloudy skies. However, there is a slight chance of a passing shower or two. For the festival this weekend, an upper-level ridge will build, reducing the chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures will remain warm throughout tonight and will be a bit warmer tomorrow afternoon, reaching the upper 80s.
This weekend will see partly cloudy skies, with little to no rain expected.
