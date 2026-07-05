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Isolated severe storms and heavy rain to end the holiday weekend

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This evening, showers and thunderstorms will clear up just in time for your holiday fireworks celebrations!

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the SPC has issued a marginal (1/5) risk for severe wind gusts for areas north of I-10.

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We’re also keeping an eye on a low-end flood threat. A larger portion of Acadiana is under a marginal (1/4) risk for heavy rain, given the likelihood of showers and storms that could bring some hefty downpours.

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Expect more showers through Tuesday, but it's going to be a warm one with highs in the 80s! Feels-like temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 90s. With more clouds and shower activity, this will keep temperatures in check.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.