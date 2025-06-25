Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Isolated activity mainly during the afternoon with hot temperatures tomorrow

KATC Weather Forecast 6pm 06-25-25
The current weather pattern continues with another warm and muggy night ahead.

Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s, and when combined with high dew points, the "feels like" temperatures will range between 100° and 105°.

It wouldn’t be summer without afternoon pop-up showers and storms, and we can expect daily rain chances each day. However, as an upper-level ridge builds in tomorrow, lowering rain chances. I think the HRRR model overestimated the level of activity, so most of the rain will likely be isolated or scattered.

Rainfall amounts are anticipated to remain below half an inch.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

