Isolated activity mainly during the afternoon with hot temperatures tomorrow

The current weather pattern continues with another warm and muggy night ahead.

Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s, and when combined with high dew points, the "feels like" temperatures will range between 100° and 105°.

It wouldn’t be summer without afternoon pop-up showers and storms, and we can expect daily rain chances each day. However, as an upper-level ridge builds in tomorrow, lowering rain chances. I think the HRRR model overestimated the level of activity, so most of the rain will likely be isolated or scattered.

Rainfall amounts are anticipated to remain below half an inch.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.