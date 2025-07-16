Invest 93L moves across the northern Gulf, bringing heavy rain to Acadiana

Invest 93L is still trotting along the northern Gulf. It's basically a "blob" of showers and storms near Panama City, Florida, and is moving westward. Showers begin to push into eastern Louisiana tonight, and rain eventually moves into Acadiana Thursday morning.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Gradual development is possible, and a tropical depression could form within the next two days. Keep in mind this system is very disorganized and the bulk of the rainfall won't be along the center.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We're expecting several days of heavy rain across Acadiana from Thursday through Saturday. The WPC issued a slight to moderate threat for flooding during this period, and a FLOOD WATCH goes into effect tomorrow morning.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Rainfall amounts are expected to vary, with most areas receiving anywhere from 1 to 6 inches. However, localized spots could see significantly higher totals of up to 8 or even 12 inches. While recent models have slightly downgraded the extreme rainfall predictions, it’s essential to stay vigilant and prepared.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

By Sunday, a weak upper-level ridge builds in, lowering rain chances into next week. We'll be back to our regularly scheduled program.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.