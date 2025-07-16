Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Invest 93L moves across the northern Gulf, bringing heavy rain to Acadiana

Tropical Satellite Enhanced Rob.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
Tropical Satellite Enhanced Rob.png
Posted
and last updated

Invest 93L is still trotting along the northern Gulf. It's basically a "blob" of showers and storms near Panama City, Florida, and is moving westward. Showers begin to push into eastern Louisiana tonight, and rain eventually moves into Acadiana Thursday morning.

Tropical Satellite Enhanced Rob.png

Gradual development is possible, and a tropical depression could form within the next two days. Keep in mind this system is very disorganized and the bulk of the rainfall won't be along the center.

Hurricane Tracker 1 2023.png

We're expecting several days of heavy rain across Acadiana from Thursday through Saturday. The WPC issued a slight to moderate threat for flooding during this period, and a FLOOD WATCH goes into effect tomorrow morning.

flood watch.png
WPC Excessive Rainfall2.png
WPC Excessive Rainfall3.png
1WPC Excessive Rainfall3.png

Rainfall amounts are expected to vary, with most areas receiving anywhere from 1 to 6 inches. However, localized spots could see significantly higher totals of up to 8 or even 12 inches. While recent models have slightly downgraded the extreme rainfall predictions, it’s essential to stay vigilant and prepared.

WPC Precip Accumulation Rob.png

By Sunday, a weak upper-level ridge builds in, lowering rain chances into next week. We'll be back to our regularly scheduled program.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.