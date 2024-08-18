Intense Summer heat continues tomorrow

Acadiana, a weak cold front is expected to move through tomorrow. We might see a few showers popping up around noon, with spotty showers remaining throughout the day. The drier air moving in will bring lower humidity and slightly cooler overnight temperatures for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow's highs will still be in the 90s, and another heat advisory will be in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM, with heat indices reaching up to 115°. Please remember to take precautions and stay safe in this intense summer heat!

Looking ahead, it seems like above-average temperatures are expected to continue through the beginning of September for most of the country. Stay cool and hydrated!

