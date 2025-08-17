Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Increase tropical activity in the Atlantic while summer heat takes over Acadiana

Breyanna's 5:30pm Weather Forecast Katc 08-17-25
Hurricane Erin continues to churn in the northern Caribbean.

As we start a new work week, the weather will stay about the same. We will have another warm and sunny morning ahead. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s tomorrow afternoon, and there could be some showers and storms.

Kids may want to bring a small umbrella for the trip home from school.

Right now, there is no heat advisory for our area, but later this week we could have some issued. Either way, it will be a hot week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

