Hurricane Gabrielle forms in the Atlantic; higher rain chances for Acadiana

After a rocky path, Hurricane Gabrielle has formed into the season's second hurricane, currently a category one. Gabrielle is located roughly 320 miles southeast of Bermuda. A direct landfall is very unlikely, but wind and rain in the area are possible.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Gabrielle makes a jog towards the northeast, possibly becoming a major hurricane. Hurricane swells from Gabrielle have reached the east coast, creating life-threatening surf and rip currents. "Hurricane swells" are powerful ocean waves created by hurricanes.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

There's a new tropical wave about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands producing a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Slow development is possible this week. The other tropical wave highlighted in orange now has a medium chance of development over the next seven days. It's a broad area of showers and storms for now, but later this week, another tropical depression or storm may form.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

For now, these storms will remain in the Atlantic, which is good news for us!!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.