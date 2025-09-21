Hurricane Gabrielle forms in the Atlantic; higher rain chances for Acadiana

After a rocky path, Hurricane Gabrielle has formed into the season's second hurricane, currently a category one. Gabrielle is located roughly 320 miles southeast of Bermuda. A direct landfall is very unlikely, but wind and rain in the area are possible.
Gabrielle makes a jog towards the northeast, possibly becoming a major hurricane. Hurricane swells from Gabrielle have reached the east coast, creating life-threatening surf and rip currents. "Hurricane swells" are powerful ocean waves created by hurricanes.
There's a new tropical wave about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands producing a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Slow development is possible this week. The other tropical wave highlighted in orange now has a medium chance of development over the next seven days. It's a broad area of showers and storms for now, but later this week, another tropical depression or storm may form.
For now, these storms will remain in the Atlantic, which is good news for us!!
