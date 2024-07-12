American Red Cross deploys volunteers from Louisiana to help Texas residents

ACADIANA — Hurricane Beryl has upended the lives of those living in Southeast Texas. Most are without power, while others have nowhere to go after Beryl ripped through homes there. In a united effort to aid those affected, the American Red Cross has mobilized hundreds of volunteers from Louisiana, including several from Acadiana.

Hurricane Beryl landed on the southeastern coast of Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday evening and its aftermath has been devastating. The city is now inundated with high waters due to flash flooding, heavy debris has crashed through homes leaving some people homeless and storm-related deaths have been reported. Additionally, millions are without power. In response, the American Red Cross has deployed hundreds of volunteers, including Lina Arenas from Bossier Parish.

"I 100% relate, and I understand the fear and the anxiety when it comes to the unknown of a hurricane hitting the area," said American Red Cross Senior Volunteer Arenas.

Originally from Florida, she is no stranger to the deadly storms.

"When Charlie, Evan, and all those hurricanes hit at once, even as a little kid watching your parents trying to prepare and not knowing what would happen next, it was very scary for me," said Arenas.

Arenas and her team have been on the ground since Friday, helping those in the Galveston, Houston area.

"Today, we have mobilized more than 400 volunteers to the Galveston, Houston area, and about 30 emergency response vehicles are ready to help," said Arenas.

Arenas says the American Red Cross has eight shelters, cooling and charging stations, and communication assistance to help people locate missing loved ones.

A Red Cross spokesperson stated that volunteers will remain in Texas until further notice. Additionally, more volunteers from Lafayette are scheduled to deploy Wednesday morning.

