Everything you need to know to apply for FEMA assistance

If you have expenses from Hurricane Ida, the federal government may be able to help.

FEMA has approved money for people who spent cash on items like generators and chainsaws.

According to Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves, the program will cover up to $800 for a generator and $250 for chainsaws used for clean-up.

Generators up to $800

Chainsaws up to $250



FEMA is already accepting applications for assistance. Click here to read more on how to apply.

Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recover from the effects of the event.

Apply online by clicking here.

FEMA is providing much needed temporary housing for thousands of Louisianans who have been displaced by Hurricane Ida through their Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program. Find more information here.

The TSA program is for eligible survivors with a damaged dwelling address within the federally designated parishes of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

They are eligible to stay in hotels in the following states: Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

People with home owners or rental insurance may be denied, but state officials are encouraging everyone to apply. For now, save all of your receipts, and take pictures and video of your homes damage.

If you were denied assistance, you can appeal the case by writing a letter. Click here for more information.