FEMA: Louisiana survivors affected by Hurricane Ida can apply for possible assistance

FEMA announced Tuesday that Louisiana homeowners and renters affected by Hurricane Ida could be eligible for help.

Homeowners and renters must live in one of the parishes recently been designated for Individual Assistance. Those parishes are: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana Parishes.

Those with homeowners or renters insurance, are asked to file a claim as soon as possible.

By law, FEMA says they cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. Those who are uninsured or underinsured, may be eligible for federal assistance, they said.

To apply is visit, disasterassistance.gov/ .

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT, seven days a week.

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

When applying for assistance, FEMA says to have the following information readily available:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

FEMA says as soon as it is safe to do so, start cleaning up. Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recover from the effects of the event.

