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Humidity continues to rise leads to unsettled weather next week

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The Red Flag Warning has expired. While the Fire Weather Watch for tomorrow has been cancelled as humidity levels rise, there's still an elevated fire danger in CENLA.

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For our eastern parishes, you may see a shower or two tomorrow afternoon, but nothing significant.

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Expect cooler temperatures in Northern Louisiana, dipping into the upper 40s, while in Acadiana, we can look forward to overnight lows in the low 50s.

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Tomorrow's highs should be about 5°-8° warmer in the low 80s.

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Looking ahead to next week, rain chances rise between 20%-40%, possibly higher as we get to Easter weekend.

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We're expecting rainfall amounts up to a quarter of an inch through Friday. It's not much, but we will take whatever we can get.

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Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.