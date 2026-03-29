Humidity continues to rise leads to unsettled weather next week

The Red Flag Warning has expired. While the Fire Weather Watch for tomorrow has been cancelled as humidity levels rise, there's still an elevated fire danger in CENLA.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

For our eastern parishes, you may see a shower or two tomorrow afternoon, but nothing significant.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Expect cooler temperatures in Northern Louisiana, dipping into the upper 40s, while in Acadiana, we can look forward to overnight lows in the low 50s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow's highs should be about 5°-8° warmer in the low 80s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking ahead to next week, rain chances rise between 20%-40%, possibly higher as we get to Easter weekend.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We're expecting rainfall amounts up to a quarter of an inch through Friday. It's not much, but we will take whatever we can get.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.