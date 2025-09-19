Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot weekend ahead with a few spotty showers; update on the tropics

Here’s the latest update on the tropics. Tropical Storm Gabrielle is still trotting along in the Atlantic. It remains a tropical storm with sustained winds of 50 mph.

The system is starting to appear better organized on satellite. The forecast shows that a hurricane is likely to develop late this weekend. Gabrielle is expected to make a sharp turn toward the northeast as it approaches Bermuda, which could result in rough surf for the area.

There is another area of interest: a tropical wave that is forecasted to gradually develop over the next week.

Marvelous weekend ahead!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

