Hot Weather Continues

After another day of intense heat and humidity, the remainder of the week doesn't look much different. High pressure is still dominating the weather pattern, so Wednesday will look very similar to Tuesday. Expect a good amount of sunshine during the morning, then skies will be partly cloudy, and hazy this afternoon. A couple of showers are possible, mainly over the eastern sections of Acadiana because of a trough drifting westward from Alabama. Temperatures will run in the mid 90s with heat index values around 105.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

That trough, will eventually drift westward toward Louisiana during the day today and have more of an influence on our weather into Thursday. Rain chances tomorrow will be in the mid-range of 40-50%. This will hopefully drop our temperatures a few degrees late in the afternoon. That trough will continue drifting westward into Texas toward the weekend, and high pressure will rebuild. Therefore, temperatures will be climbing again into Saturday and Sunday and the rain chances will lower once again.

KATC Tropical Weather Outlook

In the tropics, there's a trough over the far western Caribbean this morning. Some development is possible over the next few days as it drifts toward Central America. Most models keeping a ridge of high pressure over much of the U.S., blocking this system from drifting northward. The National Hurricane Center is holding on to a 40% chance for development over the next five days.