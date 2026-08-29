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Hot temperatures stick around; Tracking a tropical low in the Gulf

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It was a sizzling day with temperatures soaring into the mid-to-upper 90s.

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Tomorrow looks to be a repeat, with highs expected to reach similar levels.

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We may have a few isolated showers in the afternoon, with rain chances hovering around 10%-20%.

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Stay hydrated—heat indices are predicted to reach around 102°!

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We're keeping a close watch on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf.

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The NHC has upped the odds of development to 20% over the next week.

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Regardless of whether it develops, we're set to have a surge of Gulf moisture bring daily showers and storms throughout the week.

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Expect some heavy rain at times, especially in southeast Louisiana, where totals could reach up to 3 inches! Here in Acadiana, we’re looking at under a quarter inch for now. However, depending on how the system evolves, that forecast may very well change, possibly bringing us higher rainfall totals.

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The remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly are moving westward, affecting the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico with rain and gusty winds. According to the NHC, redevelopment is unlikely.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.