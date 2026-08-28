Hot temperatures remain through the end of August

Tropical Storm Dolly has officially dissipated, leaving behind only its remnants as a tropical wave.
This moisture is expected to sweep across the Caribbean, bringing much-needed rain to the region! Next week, the remnants are forecasted to move toward the Bahamas. Meanwhile, Acadiana is staying clear of any tropical developments.
For the last weekend of the month, temperatures soar into the mid- to upper 90s! No heat alerts in sight, but heat indices top out at 107°.
We have low rain chances through Sunday, but next week, a low-pressure system in the Northern Gulf drifts west, bringing higher rain chances. However, we’re only expecting up to three-quarters of an inch.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.