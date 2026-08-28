Hot temperatures remain through the end of August

Tropical Storm Dolly has officially dissipated, leaving behind only its remnants as a tropical wave.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

This moisture is expected to sweep across the Caribbean, bringing much-needed rain to the region! Next week, the remnants are forecasted to move toward the Bahamas. Meanwhile, Acadiana is staying clear of any tropical developments.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

For the last weekend of the month, temperatures soar into the mid- to upper 90s! No heat alerts in sight, but heat indices top out at 107°.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We have low rain chances through Sunday, but next week, a low-pressure system in the Northern Gulf drifts west, bringing higher rain chances. However, we’re only expecting up to three-quarters of an inch.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.