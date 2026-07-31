Hot start to kick off August with little to no rain through Sunday

We’ve officially made it to the end of the week and the month! As we head into August, expect those high temperatures to stick around.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

This weekend, we’re looking at highs in the mid to upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures reaching up to 109°—definitely right on the edge of a heat advisory!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A weak frontal boundary will be passing through late Saturday, so it may get a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. We could see a few light showers, but nothing too significant.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

And some good news from the tropics—things are quiet out there! Stay cool and hydrated, everyone!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.