Hot end to the weekend; Higher rain chances are expected next week

It’s a hot one out there, and this weather is sticking around through Tuesday. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat indices reaching the upper 90s to low 100s.
Stay cool and hydrate!
Tomorrow morning, a few areas might see some patchy fog.
As for rain, tomorrow's chances are slim.
The chances increase next week with expected rainfall amounts of 1" to 2".
Enjoy the last weekend of May!
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.