Hot and sunny weather continues, meanwhile TS Gabrielle maintains strength

KATC Weather Forecast 6p 09-18-25
As I reported earlier, the drought is still a concern as the lack of rainfall fuels drought conditions in Acadiana. While we did receive rain yesterday, it wasn't nearly enough to make a significant impact. This rainfall will be reflected in next week's drought monitor, but unfortunately, we can expect more dry days ahead.

There is currently a BURN BAN 🔥🚫 in effect for Acadia and Evangeline until further notice. I won't be surprised if other parishes follow suit.

Looking ahead, we can expect a batch of rain 🌧 coming in Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, as a cold front moves in – bringing us the highest rain chances. Fingers crossed for a slight cool down!

In the meantime, enjoy another pleasant night with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. As we wrap up the work week, expect hot and sunny weather with highs in the 90s, and no rain in sight for the weekend!

We're back to two systems in the Atlantic: Tropical Storm Gabrielle and a tropical wave. The tropical wave is following a similar pattern to other waves that have been moving off the coast of Africa. It is expected to slowly develop as it continues westward into the weekend.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle, which is the seventh named storm of the season, is moving west-northwest. The forecast tracks shows Gabrielle maintaining it's tropical storm strength for a few days before it strengthens into a hurricane. However, its development may be hindered by dry air in the surrounding environment.

There are no concerns regarding tropical systems here in Acadiana!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

