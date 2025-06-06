Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot and humid weekend ahead, what to expect

KATC Weather Forecast 6pm 06-06-25
KATC Weather Forecast 6pm 06-06-25
ICAST Lows Tonight.png
ICAST High Tomorrow.png
Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png
Extended HRRR FutureCast.png
Production Earth Design.png
1GRAF Long Range.png
2GRAF Long Range.png
7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
WPC Precip Accumulation Rob.png
Posted
and last updated

This weekend, expect more of the same weather conditions. A humid night in on tap with temperatures mostly in the 70s.

ICAST Lows Tonight.png

Highs tomorrow are back into the 90s.

ICAST High Tomorrow.png

Expect the heat index to be between 100-105°. Stay hydrated!

Micro_Climate_Heat_Index_Lafayette_1.png

Hot and humid with a sprinkle of afternoon pop-up showers (30%) and storms.

Extended HRRR FutureCast.png

Looking ahead to Sunday, there is a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather in a small portion of northern Acadiana, which may shift north as the system weakens closer to Acadiana.

Production Earth Design.png
1GRAF Long Range.png
2GRAF Long Range.png

After the weekend, we are in for a wet and stormy period. We're looking at potential rainfall totals of 1-3 inches, with some areas possibly seeing even higher amounts. Heavy rain is a possibility as a series of disturbances move through.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
WPC Precip Accumulation Rob.png

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.