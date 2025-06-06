Hot and humid weekend ahead, what to expect

This weekend, expect more of the same weather conditions. A humid night in on tap with temperatures mostly in the 70s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Highs tomorrow are back into the 90s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Expect the heat index to be between 100-105°. Stay hydrated!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Hot and humid with a sprinkle of afternoon pop-up showers (30%) and storms.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking ahead to Sunday, there is a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather in a small portion of northern Acadiana, which may shift north as the system weakens closer to Acadiana.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

After the weekend, we are in for a wet and stormy period. We're looking at potential rainfall totals of 1-3 inches, with some areas possibly seeing even higher amounts. Heavy rain is a possibility as a series of disturbances move through.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.