Historic winter storm for Acadiana into Tuesday

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Acadiana for late Monday night into Tuesday evening, as historical snow totals are forecast for the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After arctic air arrives Sunday into Monday, an upper level storm system will create an environment for precipitation to develop late Monday night, around midnight for Acadiana, with rain, mixed with sleet and snow, but then turn to all snow by daybreak Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Moderate to locally heavy snow is expected to fall Tuesday morning through at least mid afternoon, with models continuing to suggest snowfall totals in the 4-8" range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

If the forecast holds, this could be the 2nd largest snowfall on record for the area, but should fall well short of the 14-24" the area saw in February of 1895.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Full list of local historical snowfalls in the region.

Once the snow falls and accumulates, travel will become hazardous if not impossible Tuesday and may stay that way for a few days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Even if some sun and temperatures get above freezing briefly Wednesday, and that's a big "IF", the roads will refreeze Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Brutally cold, pipe-busting temperatures in the teens with single digit wind chills will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and then again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

So the snow and travel may remain hazardous spots through Thursday, perhaps Friday into Saturday as freezing temperatures are expected at night through Saturday morning.

Milder temperatures in the 40s-50s are expected Saturday and perhaps 50s into the 60s for Sunday...and that's when the wintry accumulations should melt.

Stay with KATC for full weather coverage for this potentially once in a generation event!

