Higher rain chances on the rise to end the month of June

This week, we’ll see much of the same weather as we head into tomorrow, but keep an eye out for changes coming mid-week. A low-pressure system is set to move into our area, bringing in higher rain chances.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

This will be the same system that will drift into the northern Gulf, so the NHC is monitoring it for potential development. Regardless, it looks like the Gulf Coast is in for a wet week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Expected rainfall amounts for us are up to one inch.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

On another note, we’re anticipating a plume of Saharan Dust to roll in later tonight. We'll have vivid sunsets, but it'll lower our air quality and make the skies appear a bit hazy.

For now, let’s continue to enjoy our typical summertime weather! Expect highs in the 90s over the next few days, with heat indices ranging from 100° to 107°.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.