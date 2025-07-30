Higher rain chances as the end of the week approaches

Tomorrow, highs will return to the 90s, with heat indices reaching triple-digits. It wouldn’t be surprising if there’s another heat advisory tomorrow. A great way to cool off is by enjoying a smoothie, which is a healthy alternative to ice cream and my favorite treat!
As we approach the end of the week, the chances of rain are increasing, with probabilities between 40% and 60%. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms, accompanied by gusty winds and small hail.
A marginal risk of heavy rain that could lead to flooding is expected to cover the entire state. Be sure to keep your umbrella handy while you’re out.
The tropics are quiet for now, but the peak of hurricane season is approaching, so stay alert!
