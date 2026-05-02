High pressure is back in control; Higher rain chances later in the week

High pressure continues to hold strong through Tuesday, keeping rain at bay and allowing for a mix of sun and clouds with warming temperatures.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

However, a cold front is on the way! Expect more showers and storms starting mid-week, with nearly the entire state under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather. The main concerns will be damaging winds and large hail, but we’ll keep you posted as we get closer to Wednesday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Between Wednesday and Thursday, we could see up to 2 inches of rain, with some localized areas potentially receiving even more. On a positive note, this will help us catch up to the normal for the year.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Aside from all that rain jazz, enjoy tonight’s last chilly night in the upper 40s, as Sunday promises to warm up with highs reaching the upper 70s!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Sunday night will be a bit cool, in the low 50s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Highs return to the low 80s on Monday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.