High-pressure continues to dominate the forecast

The weather is looking pretty straightforward, and I love it! A high-pressure system is keeping rain chances at zero percent through Sunday.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The dew points are set to dip into the upper 50s, aligning with our overnight temperatures. Thanks to a dry cold front, many of us in Acadiana might wake up to some fog.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow's highs will be flirting with the low 90s across the state, and some northern areas are also expected to reach the 90s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking ahead to the end of the month, our warming trend continues, with temperatures likely staying above normal. Right now, we average around 85° for this time of year, so we may have 90s in the forecast coming up.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.