High-pressure continues to dominate the forecast

The weather is looking pretty straightforward, and I love it! A high-pressure system is keeping rain chances at zero percent through Sunday.
The dew points are set to dip into the upper 50s, aligning with our overnight temperatures. Thanks to a dry cold front, many of us in Acadiana might wake up to some fog.
Tomorrow's highs will be flirting with the low 90s across the state, and some northern areas are also expected to reach the 90s.
Looking ahead to the end of the month, our warming trend continues, with temperatures likely staying above normal. Right now, we average around 85° for this time of year, so we may have 90s in the forecast coming up.
Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.