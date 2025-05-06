Heavy showers to likely bring flooding conditions to Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

After a beautiful start to the work week we'll see almost a complete 180 degree turn in the forecast as heavy, soaking showers push through the area starting Tuesday night.

Clouds will build through the day with showers starting to move through during Thursday evenings commute, and once it gets going it will continue through dinner time and into the overnight hours.

The rain will start to become a little more broken up in the early morning hours of Wednesday, this will be important because it will give the ground a chance to drain before the next round of wet weather arrives.

Embedded in Tuesday's rain will be a few thunderstorms capable of producing severe weather with strong winds and isolated tornadoes the primary threat, although hail will also be possible.

Showers will then fire back up again Wednesday morning and will last on and off through the rest of the day.

A Flood Watch remains in effect across the region, and it seems likely that we'll see some localized flooding in parts of Acadiana Tuesday and Wednesday, but pinpointing those areas is next to impossible.

Rain totals look like they'll sit between 4-8" across most of the region but there's a few hotspots that could produce almost a foot of rain in some isolated areas

Most of that rain will fall from Tuesday into Wednesday which is when our flood threat will be the highest.

During both Tuesday evening's commute and Wednesday morning's be prepared to encounter water on area roadways and have alternate routes planned.

Give yourself enough time to be flexible Wednesday morning and depending on conditions, and ability, you may need to delay Wednesday's commute.

The rain will become more broken up by Thursday, although we'll certainly still see showers popping up through the end of the week.

Wet weather will finally move out by the weekend and next week looks like a good time to try and dry out.