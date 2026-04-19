Heavy damage but no fatalities after suspected tornadoes scour the Midwest

A series of powerful storms on Friday sent multiple reported tornadoes through communities in the U.S. Midwest, causing widespread damage but no fatal injuries.

A suspected tornado struck the communities of Kronenwetter and Ringle in Wisconsin, where it caused damaged to numerous homes.

In Olmsted County, Minnesota, a tornado is believed to have damaged dozens of homes, some of them significantly.

And in Lena, Illinois, a storm rattled a local high school, blowing out windows and tearing off parts of the roof. Officials said there had been no major injuries, despite the intensity of the storm.

“We are extremely fortunate that this storm did not result in loss of life or serious injury,” said Stephenson County Sheriff Steve Stovall.

“A lot of people are going to need a lot of help,” said Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb, of the aftermath of the storms in Wisconsin.

Photos of the aftermath showed downed trees and many buildings with roofing or siding torn off.

LAST WEEK'S SEVERE WEATHER | Severe weather forecast through Tuesday across the Midwest

The storms were part of a burst of severe weather that spread across the Midwest, driven partly by unseasonably warm temperatures.

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm whether tornadoes or merely strong winds caused the latest damage. It will survey damage at the affected sites before making its determinations.

February and March produced above-average tornadic activity in the United States. There were 52 tornado reports in February, slightly above average for the month, and 202 in March — more than double the average.

