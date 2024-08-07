Heat wave continues; lower humidity into the weekend

Near triple digit heat is expected to continue for Acadiana into the weekend, but after Thursday, dew points and relative humidity should decrease for a period behind a fizzling frontal trough.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A Heat Advisory continues for the entire Acadiana area Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Heat indices Thursday will be in the the 108-113° range, while we should be closer to 103-107° Friday, behind the aforementioned fizzling frontal trough...it's not much, but its something!

The heat index Thursday will climb over 100° by 9:30 am and will likely stay above 100° up until about 9:00pm...stay hydrated and take breaks!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for highs near 99-101° through Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By Monday and into portions of next week there looks to be more atmospheric moisture in the region as high pressure retreats for a while to the northwest, just enough to allow for the possibility of some scattered afternoon storms starting Monday.

Some low end rain chances will continue for much of next week, but our daytime high temperatures are expected to remain above normal, in the mid-upper 90s...and we may see some 100s eventually return to the KATC 10 Day Forecast.

Meanwhile in the tropics, outside of tracking Tropical Storm Debby there are currently no other suspect areas in the Atlantic Basin at this time.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The tropical wave we have been tracking, now in the southwestern Caribbean Sea, shows no organization and should move inland over Central America within the next couple of days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There could be a disturbance that emanates northward from the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) in about a week's time, which may become the next system to track.

The Euro captures this feature, and for now, it looks to be a system that could threaten portions of Caribbean and Bahamas, but is expected then to curve in the open Atlantic.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A very busy season (in the entire Atlantic Basin) is still expected from the hurricane seasonal forecasters...

Rob Perillo/KATC

85% of all activity and 95% of major storms occur after August 1st...so expect a couple more systems to track later this month, and then they'll probably come in bunches September into October.

