Heat Alerts in effect for Independence Day and updates on Hurricane Beryl!

Happy 4th of July, Acadiana! Get ready for a hot day with temperatures reaching the 90s. Keep an eye out for isolated showers and thunderstorms. If a storm rolls through your area, make sure to seek shelter indoors until it clears.

A heat advisory is in place for Acadiana, starting at 11 AM and continuing until this evening. Heat index values are expected to reach up to 110°F. Excessive heat warnings are also in effect for north Louisiana, with heat index values reaching up to 114°F. Stay cool and hydrated!

Hurricane Beryl is still causing havoc in the Caribbean! It passed south of Jamaica yesterday and is now bringing strong winds, dangerous storm surge, and heavy rainfall to the Cayman Islands. As of now, it is a category three hurricane, with sustained winds of 120 mph, and is moving towards the west-northwest at 20 mph.

Beryl will retain its hurricane status as it heads towards the Yucatan Peninsula early tomorrow morning, but thanks to wind shear, the storm has been slightly weakened. By late Friday or early Saturday, Beryl will transition into a tropical storm as it moves into the southwest Gulf. That won't last long as Beryl spends a few days over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. However, it will regain strength over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is predicted to impact south Texas as a category one hurricane. Although it's likely to produce elevated tides and dangerous rip currents along the Gulf Coast, it's important to note that all forecasts are subject to change. Stay updated on the latest alerts!

