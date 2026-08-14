Heat Advisories are in place this weekend; TS Lala stirs problems for Hawaii

No changes in the short-term forecast—it's expected to remain sizzling and dry. An upper-level ridge is keeping temperatures soaring, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s this weekend.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

With the high humidity, the heat index could hit a sweltering 110°, prompting a heat advisory for most of the region tomorrow.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Extreme Heat Watches and Warnings are in effect for eastern Louisiana this weekend, so please take care of yourselves!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

If you're planning to attend the Shrimp Festival, make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade.

Unfortunately, we aren't expecting any rain in the near future, which means the risk of drought conditions is on the rise. While coastal areas may see a few brief showers, it won't be enough to make a significant difference.

Tropical Storm Lala is intensifying and could soon become a low-end Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands tomorrow. The storm is slightly lop-sided due to wind shear and dry air, which has caused the strongest winds to be on the northern side of the system; however, this does not appear to hinder its development.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Big Island, with Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings issued for the surrounding smaller islands.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Heavy rainfall is expected, with totals between 8-12 inches, and some areas could see up to 25 inches, leading to life-threatening flooding, landslides, and mudslides. A storm surge of up to 3 feet is also forecasted.

The Lala's forecast track has shifted slightly north, with landfall likely on the southern tip of the Big Island this Saturday. If it does make landfall, it would mark the first direct strike of a hurricane in recorded history for the Big Island. The last notable tropical system to land there was Tropical Storm Darby back in 2016.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As Lala interacts with the island, it will weaken to a tropical storm, but it may re-strengthen early next week as it moves westward, away from Hawaii.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Both tropical waves in the Atlantic are facing tough challenges with strong upper-level winds and dry air, which are reducing their chances for development.

We don’t anticipate any tropical development across the continental U.S. in the near future.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.