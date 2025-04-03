Gusty Friday with weekend severe storms: Your timing and details

Lots to talk about in the weather so lets break the article down for you.

1. Recap of today's wind conditions and temperature

2. 24 Hour Forecast: Wind Advisory, Coastal Flood Advisory Continues with conditions similar to today, winds weaken slightly but not much

3. Likely Severe Weather Ahead on Saturday-Sunday AM: Timing, Excessive Rainfall Risk, and WPC Estimated Rainfall Totals & Storm Threat Risks

RECAP

Winds weakened today, but only slightly. Highest gust today in Lafayette was 37 mph, compared to yesterday's 47 mph. We saw a high of 82 degrees, well above seasonal average.

Clouds have lessened, allowing for more daytime heating, potentially enhancing our risk ahead of Saturday evening. That's the big story we need to talk about.

This wind isn't going anywhere for a few days, yes, still. So, keep these things in mind:

Don't part near trees, awnings, loose signs, etc.

Bus stops were flipped over, traffic lights were knocked out.

Tomorrow all these structures will have been under constant wind stress and will be even weaker, so plan ahead.

YOUR 24 HOUR FORECAST

Another Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM on Friday again, likely Saturday as well.

Sustained winds and gusts are looking to be much similar to today, with sustained winds at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

A Coastal Flood Advisory also remains in effect Friday, and likely Saturday as well also. There is also a Small Craft Advisory issued.

Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s, with a few showers possible.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY'S Severe Weather Breakdown

Acadiana is in under an SPC Day 3 Outlook for Severe Weather Saturday into Sunday afternoon.

Inland portions of Acadiana are under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) while our coastal parishes are currently under a Slight Risk (Level 2/3).

All modes of severe weather are possible with the thunderstorms that develop overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

The WPC also has us in a Day 3 Excessive Rainfall Outlook.

This means that anywhere within the shaded regions have a chance of flooding within 25 miles of any given point. Isolated and localized flooding is anticipated.

I personally think models are still underplaying the numbers, and I think we will have a better idea tomorrow of rain totals through Monday. I'll show the Euro for now, but don't take placement and totals as true locations and values, just use it as guidance for likely hot spots. Tomorrow more high resolution guidance will give us better forecast details.

TIMING

Showers start Friday afternoon into possibly the evening.

Timing for strongest storms looks to be Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours through Sunday. Showers may linger through Monday.

Tuesday, we finally get our sun back, with cooler, more seasonable temperatures.