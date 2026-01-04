Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gradual warm up with low end rain chances by the end of the week

Today has been a bit cloudy after yesterday's cold front. A few areas might see some patchy fog heading into the morning.

It'll be a chilly night in the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow afternoon, though, we can look forward to a pleasant warm-up into the 60s and 70s.

Looking ahead, the high-pressure system will shift eastward by Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance arrives.

This will bring an increase in rain chances. Rainfall amounts are expected to be well under an inch.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

