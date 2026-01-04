Gradual warm up with low end rain chances by the end of the week

Today has been a bit cloudy after yesterday's cold front. A few areas might see some patchy fog heading into the morning.

It'll be a chilly night in the 40s and 50s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow afternoon, though, we can look forward to a pleasant warm-up into the 60s and 70s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking ahead, the high-pressure system will shift eastward by Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance arrives.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

This will bring an increase in rain chances. Rainfall amounts are expected to be well under an inch.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

