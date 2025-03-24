Grab your Umbrella & Weather App walking out this Monday AM

Good Monday Morning Acadiana.

Unfortunately, a dreary start to your work week as you'll be waking up to rain in the area. Plan to grab your rain gear for you or the family as you're walking out of the door this morning.

There is also some areas of patchy fog lingering around until it mixes out from either rain or wind later, especially in coastal areas.

Jobie Lagrange, KATC

We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather this morning, this is a level 1/5. The primary storm threats would be hail and possible damaging winds associated with any isolated storms that can gain some strong convection.

Primary time frame for the rain will be light rain currently on going for some areas, with the bulk arriving near 7 to 8 AM through around 11 AM this morning. After noon and even more into the later afternoon, these storms will clear up and move out of the area. The coastal area and waters may see those time frames adjusted a little later.

After conditions improve, we will keep cloudy skies through the afternoon and the next few days, as the front responsible for this weather will actually retreat northward instead of clearing out of Louisiana as we are used to seeing cold fronts do. This leaves another day of cloudiness tomorrow.

We are expecting fog to redevelop around midnight and linger through tomorrow morning again, so give yourself some extra commute time tomorrow as well.

After the next few days, rain chances won't return until this weekend. For now, lets focus on getting everyone to where they need to be safely this morning and we will have another indepth look at your extended forecast tonight at 5, 6, and 10 PM.

