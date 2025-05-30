Goodbye to the rain, drier days ahead

Happy Friday, everyone! The unsettled weather is finally winding down. Today's high temperatures are mainly in the low to mid-80s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

There is still a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather, which includes gusty winds, large hail, and a brief tornado.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive this afternoon as a cold front moves through. While we won't see a major change in temperatures, we can expect slightly cooler nights, and at least the rain chances will diminish.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Expected rainfall amounts below 1" or higher than 1" in some storms.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be mostly dry, with a small chance of rain on Sunday at around 20% for a stray shower or two. Overall, it will be mostly sunny with some clouds.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.