Full update on today's severe weather threat

Production Earth Design.png
Breyanna Lewis/KATC
Production Earth Design.png
3Production Earth Design.png
It's shaping up to be an active day and night. A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 6 PM, and it may extend further east.

Production Earth Design.png

A WIND ADVISORY is in place until 5 PM, with south winds up to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

1Production Earth Design.png

Even after the advisory lifts, expect elevated winds as the cold front moves through. We might need another Wind Advisory tomorrow.

HRRR WIND GUSTS.png
1HRRR WIND GUSTS.png

This afternoon and into the night, the entire state is under a slight risk (2/5) for scattered severe thunderstorms. Here’s what you need to know:

3Production Earth Design.png

THREATS: If storms turn severe, they have the potential to produce damaging winds over 65 mph, isolated tornadoes, quarter-sized hail, and even flooding.

Storm Threats.png

TIMING: A line of storms has developed, producing gusty winds and heavy rain in eastern Texas. Expect the storms to reach Beauregard and Calcasieu in the next hour or two. They’ll make their way to Acadia and Evangeline by 7 PM, move over Lafayette around 8 PM, and exit St. Mary before midnight.

2026-03-11_16-04-19.gif

EXPECTED RAINFALL: The latest GRAF model shows rain totals up to 3", with some areas possibly seeing 4", if storms produce heavier downpours.

GRAF 4km Accumulation Acadiana 18z.png

Flash flooding is a concern, especially in Acadiana, where the risk is split between a marginal (1/4) to slight (2/4). Ponding on the roadways and minor street flooding are likely.

WPC Excessive Rainfall1.png

AFTER THE STORM: Once the front passes, get ready for cooler and drier air! Expect noticeably colder temperatures by Thursday night.

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

