Full details on the current state of the tropics and more sunny skies tomorrow!

Helene caused massive destruction in the southeast and even as far north as Tennessee and North Carolina. Sadly, hurricane season continues, and we are already keeping an eyeing another disturbance in the Caribbean. Currently, it has a 50% chance of formation in the next seven days, so we're likely to have at least a tropical depression by the middle of next week. Another disturbance is in the Atlantic that has a 70% chance of forming over the next seven days. The next named storm will be "Kirk."

As for Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce, they remain in open waters away from any land.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) is forecasting 3-5 inches of rainfall to move through the central Gulf next week as tropical moisture returns to the south, increasing rain chances in the region. Most of the southern Gulf can expect rain next week.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As for tomorrow, highs are back in the upper 80s and 90s as we continue this sunny and dry forecast into next week. No rain is expected!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

As we move into the first week of October, Louisiana can expect above-average temperatures, while the western states are likely to experience warmer than normal temperatures.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.