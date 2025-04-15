Front to bring clouds and breezy conditions to Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

Ultimately it will be a pretty quiet day out there Tuesday, even with a front pushing across the area early in the morning.

Clouds will hang around through the morning and into the early afternoon before finally breaking up and allowing the sunshine to return.

A few light spotty showers will be possible but rain chances will stay around 10% so don't expect anything that will have a major impact on your day.

Once the winds turn from the north they'll start to pick up a little announcing that the front has passed and that will be that.

Daniel Phillips

After a dry couple of weeks a little rain to settle down the pollen count would be nice, but that's not going to be the case.

Tree allergies are going to remain high along with grasses so the itchy throats and swollen sinuses will continue.

Winds will relax a little later in the week and humidity will increase which should offer a little relief, and with showers back in the forecast next week that'll help it be less brutal.

Daniel Phillips

Speaking of those showers it looks like unsettled weather will return for Festival week.

It's too early to talk with many specifics but it doesn't look like the forecast will be as easy as it was the last few weeks.

That being said as of now it doesn't appear that everyday will be a washout and there's plenty of breaks in the action to get some music in.

It'll certainly be something we keep a close eye on over the next week.